Local hospital reminds parents about candy safety

PEORIA, Ill.– Before you send your kids out for bags full of Halloween goodies, Unitypoint health is reminding you about the importance of checking over candy before eating it.

They say there are several things you should be on the lookout for. Parents should be aware of damaged or loose wrappers. They also to be cautious of homemade treats, fresh or dried fruit.

UnityPoint Health physician, Dr. James Ausfahl said tampered treats could lead to food poising.

“The main one would be abdominal pain, especially if the candy has a metal, glass or other hard objects. Besides pain, the great concerns would be diarrhea, or nausea and vomiting, or atypical or bizarre behavior, and shortness of breath. General itchiness or a red raised rash would not be a likely occurrence from poisoning—but it could be the child having an allergic reaction to something in a piece of candy,” he says

To avoid the possibility of poisoning or allergic reactions, check out our guide to trick or treating.