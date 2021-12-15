Local hospitals double down on employee vaccine requirements despite senate overturning Biden’s mandate

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Many large employers nationwide are putting company-wide vaccine requirements for employees on pause while President Biden’s mandate plays out in court.

Last week, the U.S. Senate voted to overturn Biden’s mandate and many businesses are now doing the same- including hospitals.

However, locally, two major hospitals in McLean County are sticking with their mandates.

In a statement Lynn Fulton, president of OSF Saint Joseph said:

“As health care providers, it is our ethical obligation to be vigilant about the safety of our patients and Mission Partners (employees), and we firmly support the facts that prove the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective against severe illness and death from the virus, and are the best way to keep all of us safe from this deadly disease that has already taken so much from so many. OSF HealthCare thoughtfully made the decision to require all Mission Partners (employees) to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This policy is consistent with existing OSF vaccination requirements, including an annual flu shot, as well as up-to-date vaccinations against measles, mumps, rubella and whooping cough.” — Lynn Fulton. Nationwide many hospitals have dropped vaccine mandates in order to keep emergency rooms and offices staffed. However Fulton said that won’t be the case at OSF Saint Joseph. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges to health care operations, one of which is maintaining strong staffing levels. Our main priority is to safely provide comprehensive care for those who need it. We have an emergency operations plan for each hospital that contains a surge and staffing plan. We applaud our Mission Partners for their dedication to our patients and the communities we serve. We are actively recruiting for any open positions, and at no time has patient care been compromised.” Lynn Fulton, President of OSF Saint Joseph

Carle Health also sent a statement regarding the COVID vaccine mandate and said they will still require all employees to have at least one dose of COVID vaccines, if applicable by Jan 4.