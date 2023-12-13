PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon that area hospitals will be limiting visitors, effective immediately, due to rising numbers of COVID-19, Flu, and RSV activity.

The requested limitations come from the data gathered by the Peoria Health Department, with support from the Tazewell County Health Department.

Data collected by the Peoria Health Department has shown increased activity throughout the Peoria region.

OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, Carle Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, and OSF Transitional Care Hospital are the area hospitals that are asking the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits to protect patients, visitors, and staff from spreading the upper respiratory illnesses.

The Peoria Health Department has requested the following:

Visitors should be at least 18 years of age and older. This will minimize patient exposure to children, who are known to be at high risk for transmission of viral infections, and will also help protect children from contracting an illness while visiting the hospital.

Limit of 2 visitors per patient.

Individuals who are not feeling well or have had flu-like symptoms in the past seven days should not visit hospitalized patients. Flu-like symptoms include a fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, cough, and/or sore throat.

When entering and leaving a patient’s room, everyone should wash their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand foam/gel. Washing helps limit the spread of disease.

People should cough or sneeze into their arms, shoulders, or tissues (not hands) to reduce the spread of germs that can be passed from hands touching surfaces or people.

For additional information on how to stay healthy during the season, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.