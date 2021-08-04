Local hospitals see uptick in COVID hospitalizations from those not vaccinated

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) – Hospitals nationwide and right here in Central Illinois experiencing yet another surge of patients but doctors say what’s new this time around is younger patients, not vaccinated, being hospitalized.

Now mask mandates are back in place and COVID-19 cases are picking back up again. Those changes come with the highly contagious delta variant.

“It’s important to realize that COVID-19 is changing, and we have to be facile in that,” said The V.P and Associate Chief Medical officer at Carle Bromenn and Eureka hospital, Dr. James Nevin.

Nevin said doctors and nurses are feeling the pressure yet again.

“It’s not as high as it was you know back a year ago this time, but it’s increased significantly over the last 2 -3 weeks,” said Nevin.

It’s a similar story for OSF Healthcare in Peoria.

“With the resurgence delta variant, we’re starting to see an increased number of patients being across OSF Healthcare, it’s a little different this time than in past surges because our patients now tend to be younger and predominately those that have not been vaccinated,” said OSF Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Steve Hippler.

It’s the same for unity point health in Peoria.

“As of yesterday, we had no patients in the hospital that were vaccinated,” said Unity Point Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Samer Sader.

Those reluctant on getting the vaccine said if they can get COVID after getting the shot, then what’s the point?

“The vast majority of people that get vaccinated and test positive COVID are not getting ill, they are not landing in the hospital,” said Sader.

Many doctors are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“The CDC gets a bad rap because they are changing you know their guidelines, but they are changing because COVID-19 is changing and forcing that adaptability,” said Sader.