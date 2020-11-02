Local house goes above and beyond for Halloween

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One local house went all out for Halloween, but its nothing new as this has become an annual tradition.

Tom Godfrey lives in Morton, and decorates his house every Christmas and Halloween,

a tradition he started 4 years ago to keep the spirit alive as his daughter got older.

Godfrey had 200 trick or treaters last year, but was expecting an even bigger turnout this year.

“I’m expecting to be busier with the nice weather and it being a Saturday. We do have the whole COVID thing, but I’ve put out a couple surveys asking people if they were gonna let their kids, and most said they we’re gonna let their kids go trick or treating so that’s why we decided to bump it up to 300 this year,” said Godfrey.

He plans to make the show bigger next year, adding more lights and more props to his yard.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected