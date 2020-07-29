Local ice cream shop continues to triumph despite COVID-19 pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new Peoria business continues to fight its way to open fully during the pandemic. It’s a different tune than some have seen during this unprecedented time. The owner/president of Bone’s Ice Cream Shop located in Keller Station off of Knoxville Ave said Wednesday it’s been a tough endeavor.

Peoria native, Gregory Bone, said he grew up in Canada, and attended culinary school there, but coming home to Central Illinois to start a business was a no-brainer.

Though the trials of a pandemic have thrown a wrench in plans, the restaurant is currently open three days a week because of community support.

“You think you have good ideas, but you don’t know how it’s going to be received,” said Bone. “You try your best and hope that people get into it.”

The wait for a custard machine continues due to delays from COVID-19. In the meantime, Bone said he’s serving veggie and red meat burgers, chicken sandwiches, plus working on developing special sauces for the custard.

“From what it sounds like, August 12th I’m supposed to have the machine here,” said Bone. “It’ll take 3-4 days for it to be installed and I’m hoping, knock on wood, we should be up and running by the 17. August 17 or 18 and possibly do the grand opening that weekend and do some specials.”

The shop has a select menu available for the time being:

Bone’s Ice Cream Shop is open Thursday – Saturday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Orders can be taken online or over the phone.

Bone said he’s still looking for workers. Potential employees can stop by the shop located at 6035 Knoxville Ave to pick up an application.

