PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One-star Google reviews came flooding in for local insurance broker, Ledbetter Insurance, Monday.

Those complaints followed Sunday night’s Super Bowl, after a post from the president of the insurance company, Brian Ledbetter, caught the attention of some.

“The statement read, ‘Geez half time monkey nite,’” said Warith Muhammad, Peoria resident and founder of the “Don’t Start” Initiative.

The above Facebook post was deleted, and Ledbetter said he did not write the comment.

Ledbetter deleted the original post, but screenshots are still circulating, and they are not sitting well with some in the community.

“You’re working with African-Americans on the south side of Peoria, where they’re probably predominantly your customer base. How many of these ‘monkeys’ pay your bills? Put food on your table?” Warith Muhammad, Peoria resident and founder of the “Don’t Start” Initiative

WMBD reached out to Ledbetter for comment via phone, email, and Facebook, but have not heard back. His office was also closed during normal business hours Monday.

However, Monday afternoon, Ledbetter took to Facebook again, saying it was not him who made the comment.

He wrote: “I was notified of a horrible comment that was posted on my account last night by a young man I can not mention… as a businessman for 35 years in Peoria I have had the pleasure serving my community… I respect ALL mankind and would never make such a stupid remark.”

Brian Ledbetter of Ledbetter Insurance in Peoria posted on Facebook Monday that he did not write the racist comment posted the day prior. This post has since been deleted, and reposted on the Insurance company’s Facebook page.

That post was also deleted but later posted instead on the Ledbetter Insurance Facebook page.