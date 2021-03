PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rizzi’s Italian Restaurant in Peoria said they will shut their doors Saturday, March 27 for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the owners said they will be closed starting Saturday, March 27, and will reopen on Saturday, April 10 to ensure a safe environment for employees and customers.

The owners said they appreciate customers being understanding, and they look forward to the reopening.