PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With Valentine’s Day a few days away, shoppers are flooding jewelry stores and chocolate shops for last-minute gifts.

Americans will spend a collective $23.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). Sales estimates are up from $21.8 billion last year, which was the second-highest year on record since the NRF started the survey in 2004.

“Valentine’s Day is definitely a day that guys decide, ‘oh my gosh it’s Valentine’s Day,’” said Bob Woolsey, owner and chief inspiration officer at Jones Bros. Jewelers in Peoria.

Woolsey said Christmas is their busiest holiday but since people start shopping earlier, sales are spread out. Valentine’s Day shopping is concentrated in just two to three days.

“Now that it’s Valentine’s week and guys are last minute, it’s been busy, and it’s going to be a busy Friday. Tomorrow is going to be bonkers,” he said.

Woolsey said they have not had any diamond shortages, but have experienced supply chain issues with packaging materials.

“The main supply chain shortages that we’ve been affected by are boxes, bags, and displays,” he said.

Jane Scott, the owner of The Nut House in downtown Peoria, said they have been very busy too.

“It’s been like double what we normally do in the last couple of days,” she said. “They like to get that specialty chocolate for Valentine’s. It’s not the same as buying off a shelf that’s been sitting.”

She said The Nut House is offering a special treat for Valentine’s Day.

“We are doing chocolate-covered strawberries for the holiday and people order them. We have different varieties – milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate. We can drizzle them, sprinkle them and make them all pretty,” she said.

The Nut House and Jones Bros. Jewelers will both be open on Monday.

Woolsey said they are usually closed on Mondays, but will be open on Valentine’s Day for those last-second shoppers. He said special occasion financing is available, and everyone leaves with a rose.