Local kindergarteners racing to raise money for fellow classmate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Kindergarteners are racing to raise money for their fellow classmate who is receiving treatments at a St. Jude affiliate.

Students at St. Mark’s School in Peoria participated in the fifth annual “Trike-a-thon”. The goal is to circle around the track as much as they can in 10 minutes.

One preschool teacher, Andrea Whitten said it’s the first event like this since the pandemic and this year is especially meaningful because of one of her students, Tucker Jones.

“This year is extra special because one of my students is getting treatment at the St. Jude affiliate, and so just adds a little bit more having our friends have a face that they know is getting help and trying to get strong and healthy,” said Whitten.

Students at St. Mark’s have already raised more than $3,500. For more information on Tucker and how you can help, you can visit #TuckerTough on Facebook.