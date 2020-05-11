Local law enforcement officers share experiences in honor of National Police Week

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — This week is dedicated to thanking the men and women who protect us.

Law enforcement officers said they are doing all they can to protect people while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s trying to decipher what to do next, what’s best for our jurisdiction, for our department, how do we best protect everybody,” said Sheriff Jeff Lower, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department.

Lower is one of many who has been taking extra steps to keep his deputies safe.

“At the beginning, we did separate our patrol into two different teams, basically, working seven days on and seven days off. We’ve had to lock down the jail, we’ve created an isolation pod,” he said.

Washington Police Chief Michael McCoy ramped up gear for officers in hopes of keeping everyone healthy.

“We try to keep them healthy, we try to keep them apprised of what’s going on in the community. We try to give them the proper personal protective equipment, even before the virus has happened and now that the virus is here, we are providing them with masks, shields, glasses,” said Chief McCoy.

Morton Police Chief Craig Hilliard says he is thankful for the city’s support.

“I’m just gonna say that throughout the pandemic, we’ve had a lot of citizens show their appreciation,” said Hilliard.

Hilliard says, as people stay home, emergency calls are dropping.

“Our call load is way down at this time, and I think that is indicative of the public not being out,” he said.

Because of the pandemic, local departments were not able to have their annual awards and celebrations for National Police Week.