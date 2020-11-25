Local law enforcement outlines how you can make the roadways safe on Thanksgiving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for roadway travel, and even in the midst of a pandemic, local and state police are preparing for crowded roadways

Thanksgiving has officers on high alert each year as the holiday brings out more motorists than usual.

State police officer Jayme Bufford said officers look out for the fatal four:

“Driving above the speed limit, not wearing your seatbelt, driving under the influence, drugs and alcohol, and also using your phone while driving,” Bufford.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says his deputies are bumping up patrols to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We have a lot of grant funding from IDOT at this time, at different holidays and different weeks throughout the year, and this is another week that falls under these grant hours. What we’ll do is have additional resources out there looking just for the fatal four,” said Asbell.

Asbell said if you choose to have a couple drinks, have a designated driver, or use a rideshare app like Uber. He adds out of all four, distracted driving tops the list as the top concern.

“The distracted driving is so much more than just cellphone usage. That’s the primary, but there are other things that are involved,” said Asbell. “(It’s) playing with the radio, it’s talking to the people in the car with you and not having all your attention on driving.”

Officer Bufford said more patrol means more people being pulled over.

“Make sure you’re moving over for those people and that squad car that pulled that motorist over, make sure you’re paying attention,” said Bufford.

At the end of the day, Asbell just wants everyone to have a fun and safe holiday.

“Just take your time. There’s no reason to be in a rush. Slow down and get to your destination (safely) so everyone can have a good time,” he said.