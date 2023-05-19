PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) – Drivers may have spotted a cop or two on top of a Dunkin’ rooftop Friday morning, but it’s all for a good cause.

From 5 a.m. until 12 p.m., local law enforcement stood on the rooftops of Dunkin’ locations statewide to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois. It’s a tradition that’s been in the making for 20 years. The Cop on a Rooftop event has raised more than $7.6 million dollars for Special Olympics programming since it started in 2003.

Funds raised through the event go directly back to the Special Olympic athletes to help them participate in a number of activities, live a healthy lifestyle, develop social skills, and create a sense of belonging.

Illinois State Trooper Greg Huwe said this event means a lot to law enforcement. “The Illinois State Police loves to give back to the community throughout Illinois in all different kinds of vehicles, but the Torch Run and the Special Olympics definitely holds a special spot in our hearts.”

Special Olympics athlete Kelli Ewbank thanks Special Olympics and events like Cop on a Rooftop for the close relationships she has made. “When I was in junior high, I was bullied, and then when I got to high school I made some friends and then I met some cops.”

Cop on a Rooftop is a longstanding partnership between Special Olympics Illinois, Law Enforcement Torch Run, and Dunkin’. Dunkin’ also donated $15,000 this year to Special Olympics Illinois.