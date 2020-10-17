Local law enforcement team up with car group to host “Cops and Rodders” trunk or treat event

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria police officers, firefighters, and Fon du Lac Park District Police joined forces with a car group “Central Illinois Cars and Coffee” to host a special event for both car enthusiasts, and kids.

The “Cops and Rodders” trunk or treat event at East Peoria’s Levee District featured an assortment of hot rods, allowing car owners to show off, while kids were able to get a sweet treat at each car.

Officers say the trunk or treat event is an opportunity to build their relationship with kids.

“It was a good opportunity for kids to interact with local law enforcement in a positive environment,” said community resource officer Megan Taylor.

Central Illinois Cars and Coffee organizer Chris Hruby says the event is a good alternative to traditional trick or treating.

“”It’ll be really beneficial to a lot of the kids, especially in a time where they might not be able to go out and trick or treat, especially with limitations due to the pandemic,” said Hruby.

Central Illinois Cars and Coffee will host their next “Cars and Coffee” event on the first Saturday in April.

