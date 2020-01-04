Local law enforcement: “Too soon to see effects of legal pot”

PEORIA, Ill.– This is the third-day recreational pot has been legal in Illinois and law enforcement, as well as the public, are still learning the law.

Earlier this week millions of people lined up to be some of the first to smoke weed legally in Illinois. While the weed has been popular, law enforcement says it’s too soon to see any effects.

“With cannabis newly being legal, it’s brand new for all of us involved. For the police and the community alike. There’s been a large component where officers were sent communications from command talking about the new regulations and what’s allowed and what’s not as well as how to respond to such,” said Amy Dotson, public information officer for Peoria Police Department.

Dotson also says it’s too soon to tell if the legal pot will lead to more DUIs related to marijuana.

According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, ten DUI arrests have been made since pot was legalized on January 1st. Only two of those were related to weed.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind the public that driving under the influence of marijuana or alcohol is still illegal and those laws have not changed.

Brian Asbell, the Peoria County Sheriff says this will be a step-by-step learning process for him and his deputies.

“There’s a lot involved with this and a lot of this, we’ll learn as we move forward. The reality of it is there’s going to be challenges in courts; case law that is going be related to this. So it’s really going take a year to figure what is allowed and what isn’t allowed,” Asbell said.

“If a subject refuses a standard field sobriety test, that will lead to a one-year suspension of the driving license, whereas alcohol, that suspension only takes effect if the subject refuses chemical testing,” Asbell said.

Law enforcement reminds all drivers to avoid any kind of distracted driving including drinking, smoking pot, and texting.