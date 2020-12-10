Local lawmakers help pass resolution to continue funding government

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — United States Congress members hoped to avoid a government shutdown this week as COVID relief talks seemed to stall.

Wednesday, US House members passed a continuing resolution to keep the government open. This will extend Friday’s deadline to next Friday, Dec 18.

Congressman Rodney Davis said he was confident the extra week will help the House and Senate pass more COVID relief.

“I’m confident the extra week is going to allow us to get at least a longer spending deal in place, I’m not as convinced that Speaker Pelosi is actually willing to make a deal on COVID relief,” Davis said.

Davis said from here the resolution will move on to the Senate floor where it is also expected to pass, giving Congress the extra week to negotiate. He said if no agreement is reached at the end of Dec 18 then a shutdown will occur. He thinks both parties will come to a resolution.

“I don’t think a shutdown is going to happen, but I’ve been wrong about that before,” Davis said. “Families are not going to see the impact on a daily basis, unless you work for the Department of Defense, unless you work for the government that’s under our discretionary.”

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos also helped passed the bill and sent a statement to WMBD.



“Today’s package will continue to fund our government at a time when it is needed most. Our nation faces a dark winter. Every day, the pandemic and economic crisis veer further out of control, while our families and frontline workers are desperate for help,” Bustos said. “The urgency of this moment demands action. That is why I was proud to support today’s Continuing Resolution and, alongside House Democrats, will continue to fight for a funding agreement that meets the needs of Illinoisans and the American people.”

The Senate is expected to pass the continuing resolution.