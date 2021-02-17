Local lawmakers react to Governor’s budget proposal

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced his balanced budget proposal on Wednesday, Feb. 17, with no income tax increase.

The $42.6 billion budget is also 4.2% lower than last year. The plan allocates millions to address COVID-19 issues and impacts, including issues with unemployment.

Speaker Pro Tempore Jehan Gordon-Booth said avoiding a tax increase is good for people statewide.

“We have to get our state taxes under control and ensure that Illinois remains a viable place for people to one, remain, and two, relocate, to build their lives and their families,” said Gordon-Booth.

But, State Representative Dan Brady has a different take. He said it’s a broken budget that relies on federal help.

“The governor and house and senate democrats have bet the future of our state on higher taxes and a bailout of Washington D.C,” said Brady.

State Senator Win Stoller said the proposal doesn’t actually balance the budget.

“The governor’s budget relies on one and a half billion dollars of revenue that is not even in current state laws. It’s not a current revenue stream,” said Stoller.

Also on the table in the proposal is more funding for the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). State Senator Dave Koehler said the help is needed.

“I’ve had more complaints about people trying to get a phone call back from IDES than I have had on any issue this year,” said Koehler.

The Illinois General Assembly has until the end of May to approve the budget.