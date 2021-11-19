Local lawmakers react to House passing Build Back Better bill

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Local lawmakers are reacting Friday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill overnight touted as the largest expansion of the social safety net in decades.

The Build Back Better bill passed a House vote early Friday morning looks to spend $1.75 trillion on universal pre-school, Medicare expansion, and combating climate change.

Two free years of pre-school for every 3 and 4-year-old in America, providing 35 million Americans $300 per month in child tax credits and looking to cut greenhouse gas pollution by 1 billion tons in 2030 all highlights of the bill.

The bill passed Friday on a mostly partisan, 220 to 213 vote. In what many consider a major win for Democrats and the President.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D)-Illinois, 17th District said the act is “more than a bill.”

“It is an investment in American families. This legacy legislation will create millions of jobs for working- and middle-class Americans while building a foundation for families to be successful. The package prioritizes child and elder care, education, families, workforce development, affordable housing and so much more – and our nation will enjoy the dividends for years to come,” Bustos said.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D)-Illinois, applauded the passing and hopes to do the same in the Senate.

“This vote shows that Democrats are doing everything we can to improve the lives of working Americans and cut costs for people across the country. Now we need to pass Build Back Better out of the Senate and have the President sign it into law, and I’m committed to doing that as quickly as possible because working families deserve to finally get a fair shake,” Duckworth said.

However, Republican lawmakers have criticized the bill. Rep. Darin LaHood (R)-Illinois, 18th District said it’s the most “radical legislative agenda” in his lifetime.

“All this money in the economy and all the checks that people have been getting have caused people not to be in the workforce, we’ve really disincentivized people to work,” LaHood said.

LaHood said spending more money and racking up more national debt is the wrong approach.

“We had the best economy of my lifetime; more people working in this country than ever before, low unemployment. Those were all statistics that were great for this country. We need to focus on getting back to that,” LaHood said.

Representative Rodney Davis, (R)-Illinois, 13th District slammed the bill and said, “reckless spending,” will only increase our national debt and worsen inflation.

“Instead of addressing the crises they created with their terrible policy choices, Democrats have chosen to go full-speed-ahead with their big government, socialist policy agenda that nobody asked for. The Democrats have totally lost touch with what American families need,” Davis said.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to get revised and sent back to the House for another vote.