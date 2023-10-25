SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois lawmakers are releasing statements regarding the House of Representatives electing Mike Johnson as Speaker.

When asked for comment on the new House Speaker, Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-Il) said the following:

“My brother’s name is Mike, but Mike Johnson is not my brother. He voted to shut down the government. He doesn’t believe in a woman’s right to choose what’s best for her body. He doesn’t believe we should stand up for democracy in Ukraine,” said Sorensen.

He continued, “We don’t have a consensus candidate, instead we have an extremist, whose being voted to the Speaker of the House.”

Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Il) released the following statement:

I am proud to support Mike Johnson as the next Speaker of the House. Mike is a family man who understands the importance of advancing conservative policies that promote individual liberty, rein in spending, and secure the border, while also conducting needed oversight of the Biden Administration. Mike can unite our Conference and I look forward to working with him to deliver results for central and northwestern Illinois.



Over the past three weeks, we’ve witnessed the consequences borne from a small group of Members who put self over governing and the impact of the Motion to Vacate. Russia, China, and Iran are on the move to distort and defeat democracy, Israel, one of our strongest allies, is under attack from Hamas terrorists, and tensions are escalating in the Middle East. Our southern border is in complete chaos and government funding runs out in less than a month. “The election of a new Speaker has been a messy process that has prohibited the House from advancing a conservative agenda for three weeks. It’s time to get back to work under Speaker Mike Johnson, govern for the American people, and pursue solutions to the problems voters sent our Republican Majority to Washington to fix. Congressman Darin LaHood

Mike Johnson is a Republican from Louisiana. As House Speaker, he is now second in line to the presidency.