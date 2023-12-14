SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois lawmakers are releasing statements regarding the passing of the National Defense Authorization Act.

You can find their statements below:

“I’m pleased that the initiatives I fought for to support Central and Northwestern Illinois were included in this year’s defense policy bill. This legislation directly impacts our troops and their families, including the brave service members at the Rock Island Arsenal, the Peoria Air National Guard base, and across Illinois. The pay raise for our military personnel is crucial and I look forward to seeing this bill signed into law.” Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17)

“The brave men and women in uniform who serve our nation at home and abroad deserve to know that our country fully supports them as they and their families sacrifice to defend our country and our Constitution. While I do not support every provision in this bipartisan compromise, I’m proud of the many provisions I secured throughout the NDAA process that will support Illinois, work toward a sustainable future for the 932nd Airlift Wing at Scott Air Force Base and ensure our schools serving communities near military bases have the support they need. I’m pleased Congress passed this bipartisan legislation this week to send a message to our troops that we have their backs and I look forward to the President signing it into law as soon as possible.” U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

“Our country faces the greatest terrorist threat in nearly a decade. Russia, China, and Iran are on the move to distort and defeat democracy, Israel, one of our strongest allies, is under attack from Hamas terrorists, and tensions are escalating around the Middle East. We must invest in the strength of our Armed Forces and this NDAA will ensure that our military personnel are prepared to address these growing challenges and keep us safe.



Not only does the NDAA include a pay raise for our troops, but conservatives also secured key wins, including resources for the southern border, a path back to the military for soldiers who refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and the removal of the Biden Administration’s out-of-touch social agenda from the military. Additionally, the NDAA includes our Intelligence Authorization Act, which strengthens congressional oversight over the Intelligence Community. Lastly, it includes a short-term extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) as Congress continues our reform efforts, which will protect our civil liberties and ensure our intelligence capabilities against foreign terrorists outside the United States do not go dark on January 1.



While I remain committed to working to better our military and prevent a woke agenda from moving forward at the Department of Defense, failure to pass this bill would put the lives of our troops, their families, and all Americans at greater risk. It is a privilege to support our men and women in uniform, and this bill will bolster our military who sacrifice to protect and defend our freedom.” Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-16)