Local lawmakers react to raid in Syria that targeted ISIS leader

People inspect a destroyed house following an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria overnight Thursday, in what the Pentagon said was a “successful mission.” Residents and activists reported multiple deaths including civilians from the attack. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Republican and Democratic lawmakers across Illinois are responding to the U.S. military raid in Syria that President Biden said targeted and killed the leader of a violent Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi Wednesday night.

Republican Congressman Darin LaHood  (IL-18th District)

“The actions taken to eliminate ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi will make America safer. I am grateful for the US Special Forces who put their lives on the line to carry out this mission to remove a terrorist from the battlefield,” said LaHood.

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16th District)

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin

