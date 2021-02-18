Local lawmakers react to Rep. Madigan’s resignation from Illinois House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Central Illinois lawmakers are weighing in on State Rep. Michael Madigan resigning.

An opportunity for change, that’s how some local lawmakers describe Rep. Madigan’s decision to step away from his 22nd District seat after 50 years.

“We all talk about things we want to see change, this an opportunity of mega proportion,” said State Rep. Dan Brady (R-105th District).

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-73rd District) calling Madigan’s resignation, “a positive day for the State of Illinois.”

“Our state is about 200 years old and for 25 percent of that time we’ve had Mike Madigan in office, and really for the last 50 years our state has been on the negative direction,” he said.

Spain says he is hopeful issues that Illinois has not solved will now have a chance to move forward.

“Pension reform and workers compensation changes and improving the economic competitiveness for the State of Illinois,” he said.

After being replaced as Speaker of the House, Brady says he felt it was only a matter of time before Madigan stopped serving in the legislature. He says this gives new House Speaker Chris Welch a chance to implement his vision.

“To try and bring in those in his particular caucus and his particular way of thinking and mindset, from the standpoint of how envisions running the Illinois House,” Brady said.

While crediting Madigan’s willingness to listen to others, Brady says in the end he felt the former speaker would usually get his way. He now hopes more collaboration will happen at the state capitol.

“We’re looking for this opportunity for change to be the opportunity to change some of the way things were ran, hopefully better for the people of the State of Illinois,” he said.

State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-46th District) sent WMBD a statement about Madigan’s resignation: