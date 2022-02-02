Local lawmakers react to State of the State address

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Local lawmakers reacted to Gov. JB Pritzker’s annual State of the State and Budget address in Springfield Wednesday.

During the address, Pritzker highlighted Illinois job growth, increasing wages, and the state’s COVID-19 response.

“Through the help of the federal government, that’s part of it, but also through some good decisions that both the legislature and governor made, we’re in far better shape than anyone could’ve ever imagined,” State Senator Dave Koehler (D-46) said.

Pritzker also revealed his proposal for the state’s 2023 budget. Highlights include providing $1 billion in relief from gas, grocery, and property taxes, as well as additional funding for violence prevention initiatives.

“Many of our families have been touched over the years by violence, but we know there’s more that has to be done,” State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-92) said.

Pritzker’s proposal also would increase funding for K-12 schools and add nearly $900 million to the state’s rainy day fund over the next two years.

“The ability to begin talking about putting together a rainy day fund, which quite frankly five years ago, would be unthinkable,” Gordon-Booth said.

Local Republican lawmakers were not encouraged by the governor’s address.

“We’re dealing with inflation, working families are struggling at the gas pump and buying food and groceries,” State Senator Win Stoller (R-37) said.

State Representative Dan Brady (R-105) said the 2023 budget proposal doesn’t focus on the state’s priorities.

“Our constitution is about the public safety, public infrastructure, and public education in this state. When we go off to create other programs, as well-intended as they may be, that’s window dressing. We need to focus on those priorities,” Brady said.

Stoller also said that the budget creates spending that will outlast revenue streams, including COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government.

“We need a true structural reform, and that’s not what we saw,” Stoller said.

Senator Koehler said the budget addresses areas of need while helping those Illinoisans that need it most.

“Our credit rating has been increased, we’re seeing our pension systems greatly stabilized, and yet we’re seeing our priorities funded and that’s what matters,” Koehler said.