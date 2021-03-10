Local lawmakers weigh-in on $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill as it heads to President Biden

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief bill is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk and local lawmakers are split on the impact the relief package will have.

A new round of stimulus checks, an extension of federal unemployment assistance, and funding to state and local governments are on the way. This comes after the House passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan on Wednesday, March 10.

“It is about getting kids back to school, it is about making sure that 10 million Americans who have lost their jobs can get those jobs back,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL 17th District-D).

While some lawmakers are showing support for the legislation, there are others that are not satisfied with the bill’s spending.

“We still have over a trillion dollars left from the last bill we passed in December that hasn’t been spent and here we are passing another $2 trillion dollars,” said Rep. Darin LaHood, (IL 18th District-R).

Congressman Rodney Davis (IL 13th District-R) said in Illinois specifically, he questions how the state will use funding it receives.

“We’re going to give Governor Pritzker’s administration even more unearmarked money to waste away. Accountability matters to the American people and that’s what’s wrong with this bill,” Davis said.

As for the relief package’s impact locally, Chris Setti, CEO of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council said additional stimulus checks could bolster the economy.

“It helps put that money back into the economy and give some people some dollars to spend, which helps everybody else,” Setti said.

Senator Dick Durbin (IL-D) called the passing of the bill a big win for Illinois and American families.

“For some of them it will be the biggest opportunity to put money in savings or pay off long worried about bills,” Durbin said

The White House press secretary said President Biden is expected to sign the bill later this week.