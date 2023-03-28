PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you would like to get professional lawn care done soon, it would be best to act quickly, according to Justin Neumann of Neumann Lawns in Marquette Heights.

Springtime is usually when homeowners fix up their yards and plant. However, if in want of professional yardwork, most companies are backed up with orders.

“Most good landscapers are usually 4 to 6 weeks behind, so if a client’s calling now wanting a bed maintenance or landscape project, they’re going to be scheduled out, some guys are probably already out until mid summer,” said Neumann.

Neumann also mentioned that it is not uncommon for quality lawn care companies to be jammed with orders.

“Anybody that’s in this business, if they have a schedule that’s 4, 6, 8, weeks out, there’s a reason for that, they’re the ones you want to work with, it’s not necessarily the one that can be there tomorrow,” said Neumann.

He also went on to say that if you are thinking about planting in your yard, try to be careful. There is potential for more ground frost.