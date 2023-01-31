PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Gov. Pritzker has appointed a new member to the statewide Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force.

The new appointee, Brian Fengel, serves as a member of The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) Human Trafficking Ad Hoc Committee and will start his new role by the end of January, or Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Fengel retired as chief of police from Bartonville Police Dept. in 2019 after 29 years of service. He is currently the director of the Central Illinois Police Training Center.

Trafficking is the exploitation of a person for profit. Anyone can be a victim of human trafficking, and it can occur in any U.S. community—cities, suburbs and even rural areas. Human trafficking is a heinous offense that exploits the most vulnerable in society. I very much look forward to serving on the Human Trafficking Task Force and offering my expertise to combat this crime.” Brian Fengel

For more information about Human Trafficking and the Center for Prevention of Abuse, call 309-691-0551 or visit www.centerforpreventionofabuse.org. The crisis hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-559-SAFE (7233).