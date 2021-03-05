Local leaders competing to take a pie in the face for charity

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders are raising money for charities as part of the “It Pies in Peoria” fundraiser.

The fundraiser is being held by the Peoria Jaycees. Voting started on March 3, and will last until March 10.

Sixteen local leaders are participating, including Peoria Fire Chief Tony Ardis who is raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of Peoria, and Washington Mayor Gary Manier who is raising money for the Washington to Peoria St. Jude run.

People can vote by donating, with every dollar equaling one vote. Those who want to vote can go to Peoria Jaycee’s website or Venmo donations to @Peoriajaycees.

As of Friday, March 5, more than $2,200 has been raised. More information about the fundraiser, as well as updated information on the leader board, can be found on Peoria Jaycees Facebook page.