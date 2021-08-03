Local leaders look for community input on roadway project

Local News
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A major roadway project could bring changes to downtown Peoria and local leaders want community input on the plans.

Plans would convert Jefferson and Adams Streets into two-way roads.

Michael Freilinger, the CEO of the Downtown Development Corporation, said the project also includes updates to traffic signals and sidewalk bump-outs. He said not only would the project change the flow of traffic, but it could make the road safer, too.

People are encouraged to share their thoughts with the DDC by emailing info@downtownpeoria.us by Wednesday, Aug. 4.

