PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) is spearheading a “comprehensive and collaborative” initiative to tackle violence with a focus on mental and behavioral health.

Gordon-Booth was joined by Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, UnityPoint Health CEO Keith Knepp and UnityPlace President Mary Sparks-Thomas on Monday to present the idea to community stakeholders and media.

House Bill 5319, “The Police Plus Mental Health Emergency Response Pilot”, proposes the creation of a co-responder model consisting of a special response team of Peoria Police officers and social workers from UnityPlace, a behavioral health group.

“[It’s] something Peoria has never seen before that is incredibly innovative, that is really about centering public safety for all the citizens and our neighbors here in Peoria, but also for the public safety of our officers…It’s a very people-centered approach that allows for us to really put the public back into safety,” said Gordon-Booth.

Echevarria said they have been working on the idea for two months. He said it’s important to address victims’ needs.

“We want to be able to fix the environment that we have as we deal with mental health and behavioral health,” he said. “What we miss in policing is the victims. We’re in a hurry to make the arrest, we want to make the arrest, we want to close up that case, but there’s victims that are left behind that need some case management, some extra help.”

Echevarria said social workers from UnityPlace would be incorporated into the juvenile and adult divisions for case management and follow-ups.

“The objective is to really deescalate the situation. Have somebody on hand who can do an evaluation, and possibly have the involuntary committal done from there. Skip the ER visit and come right to UnityPlace,” he explained.

Keith Knepp, CEO of UnityPoint Health, said when approached about the co-responder idea, he was all in.

“When we first heard about this possibility, we immediately saw the opportunities to reach out differently and support the people in our community that were in need, and how we could do this together,” he said.

Echevarria said it would lessen the burden on patrol officers, who respond to more than 600 calls per month. The officers on the co-responder team would be trained on crisis intervention and de-escalation tactics.

“Reducing the volume of calls that we have to respond to, the use of force, and the recidivism that we see with some of this,” he said. “There’s things that people don’t want to see the police doing, but we don’t have the luxury to say no. So we want to be able to do this effectively and efficiently and safely.”

Echevarria said Peoria has all the ingredients; they just need to be mixed together.

“Peoria is full of services. We just need to be able to funnel those services together and collaboratively work together to get the services in the right place at the right time,” he said.

Echevarria said their two goals are people not committing violence and people getting the help they need.

“We have to have other tools in place, and with these tools we’ll be able to see people getting the help that they need, the reduced [number of] juveniles coming into the system, victims getting the assistance they need and I think that’s going to be the measure of success for us,” he said.

Gordon-Booth said the bill will be presented to the Fire and Police Committee at 8 a.m. on Feb. 17. She said she expects the bill to have widespread support and could be a model for other communities to replicate.

“The beauty of a good idea is that they spread, and they spread quickly,” she said. “[It’s] not just something that we’re going to be doing in Peoria, but Peoria is going to be a leader as it relates to communities that are not working with this approach.”

If signed into law, Gordon-Booth said a division would be created within six months.