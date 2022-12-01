SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders reacted to the SAFE-T act amendments Thursday.

As of 3:39 p.m., the amendments have passed the Illinois State Senate and will be voted on in the State House before they head to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk.

Illinois State Senator Jason Barickman (R-BLOOMINGTON) released a statement after the amendments were passed in the Senate.

The quality of legislation is often determined by the process used to pass it, with good policy the result of open negotiations with all sides, transparency, and public scrutiny of the actual bill language. Since the beginning of this process, sponsors of the SAFE-T Act have worked behind closed doors, filing legislation at all hours of the night, rushing through flawed bills on partisan votes. It should come as no surprise that we are once again looking at a major bill with massive flaws. While this newest trailer bill takes some good steps, it is still far away from what we need to keep Illinoisans safe. This bill does not address the millions of dollars in costs that the SAFE-T Act will create, and it does little to empower judges to keep dangerous criminals behind bars. Further, it actually takes away critical transparency from our criminal justice system. There is a strong demand from the public, as well as both sides of the aisle, for real reforms to our criminal justice system that still keep communities safe. I hope that at some point the sponsors of this legislation will change course and work with us toward that goal. State Senator Jason Barickman

State Senator Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills) also released a statement.

While it is good to see the Majority Party finally recognize and address some of the inherent flaws within the SAFE-T Act that they ran through the General Assembly in the dead of night nearly two years ago, minor changes to a bad law still leaves our state and its people with a bad law. From the very beginning, the process to completely overhaul our state’s criminal justice system has been broken and conducted behind closed doors to limit the public’s knowledge and input as much as possible. This is no way to conduct our duty as elected representatives of the people and I cannot support a bill that doesn’t truly make our people safer despite the limited changes it may make to the controversial SAFE-T Act. State Senator Win Stoller

This story will be updated.