NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders around Central Illinois have begun to release statements related to the videos of the arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

Nichols was beaten by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died three days later.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington released the following statement:

As the Bloomington Chief of Police, and a 32-year member of the law enforcement profession, I am appalled by what I witnessed in the video which allegedly resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police Officers. The men and women of our police department feel the same way. We are saddened for the Nichols’ family and friends, as well as for the city of Memphis. The excessive use of force by those officers was abominable. The noble profession of police service is fragile and is negatively impacted by any police officer’s inability to support the oath each of us take to serve our communities, businesses, and residents. This is another deplorable event in this country that brings significant harm to a profession which has tremendous responsibility to appropriately serve and protect the communities. These officers failed to uphold the trust expected of them. I am elated to know the Memphis Police Department and prosecutors acted swiftly to address the officers’ misconduct. Honesty, integrity, reverence for law, professionalism, respect for human dignity, and commitment to service are the Bloomington Police Department’s Values. The Bloomington Police Department is also committed to the NAACP and Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police’s Ten Shared Principles, which include we value the life of every person and consider life to be the highest value and all persons should be treated with dignity and respect. I understand the community will share our outrage at the Memphis Police Officers’ alleged illegal conduct. I would ask the public to express any disappointment responsibly and know the Bloomington Police Department aims to surpass expectations of those we serve in this community. This includes treating everyone with dignity. You have our commitment that the members of the Bloomington Police Department have pride in our work with community members to solve crime and other problems in this city. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington

Normal police released the following statement on Facebook:

“The Normal Police Department supports the statement from the International Association of Chiefs of Police. These actions can not be tolerated. NPD stands by our core values of Professionalism and Integrity.”

Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy released the following statement to students:

The recent death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police in Memphis, Tennessee, has horrified the nation with its raw brutality. Authorities in Memphis have announced murder charges against the former officers involved. Yet, while swift action has been taken to hold the individuals responsible for these acts, this is not likely to provide closure nor comfort for family, friends, and the nation.



While this incident is both troubling and painful, the impending release of a graphic video of the incident will no doubt retraumatize many and prove to be deeply disturbing and infuriating.



Illinois State University condemns such violence, and we must continue to take a stand for human dignity in the face of injustice. While we cannot fully predict the reactions and emotional impact in the wake of the release of the video, we ask that members of the Illinois State community take special care to support each other, check in on each other, reach out for help when needed, and be understanding of the pain and trauma caused by this incident.



Although this information has been shared many times, it bears repeating. Students in need of support can contact Student Counseling Services at (309) 438-3655. Faculty and staff are encouraged to seek services provided by the Employee Assistance Program offered by Human Resources. Additionally, the Office of Equal Opportunity and Access (OEOA) serves all employees and students who need to report harassment or discrimination. Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy

This story will be updated.