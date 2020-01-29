Local leaders respond to Gov. Pritzker’s State of the State address

PEORIA, Ill. — Local politicians and organizations are reacting to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s annual State of the State address that took place in Springfield on Wednesday.

The Governor’s speech was brimming with good intentions, but the State of the State Address was short on ideas for economic growth. Population loss, employers moving and a census looming that will likely result in less federal representation for Illinois, yet no solid ideas were presented for growing our jobs and population. People and employers are leaving because of high property taxes, seemingly systemic public corruption and the dire need for fair representation and against giving politicians a blank check for higher spending. All of these issues could easily be fixed with Democrat votes alone, as Democrats have a supermajority in both chambers and control of the Governor’s office. Yet, even as Democrats refuse to provide this much-needed relief, Republicans stand ready to work together to improve the climate for job-creators, reduce taxes on overburdened taxpayers and re-make Illinois into a great place to work, live and play. Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria)

Ensuring that downstate continues to prosper is of the utmost importance. By passing meaningful property tax reform, creating jobs by implementing the $45 billion infrastructure plan and assisting small businesses ahead of future minimum wage increases we will provide fiscal stability for our communities. I look forward to working with Governor Pritzker as we continue our fight to increase economic security for downstate families. Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria)

The first policy reference the Governor made was about the graduated tax, which I voted against because it will make it easier for Springfield to tax our citizens. That is the last thing we need when our taxpayers are already trying to survive in the highest taxed state in the nation. And there was no mention of plans to address the biggest crisis facing our state – our underfunded state pension systems that have caused us to be worst bond-rated state in the country. We can only fix our state if we deal with the biggest problems first. The Governor touched on corruption problems in Springfield. One of steps toward addressing corruption is Fair Maps, something he did Sen. Chuck Weaver (R-Peoria)

At a time when the Trump administration is taking major steps backward on climate, Governor Pritzker’s commitment to signing community-driven energy legislation — not a bill written by big utility companies — is a refreshing and much-needed departure from the old way of doing things. We are grateful to have the governor as a partner in the fight to combat the climate crisis, which may be the greatest challenge of our time. The Clean Energy Jobs Act, or CEJA, will make Illinois a national leader in addressing climate change by setting us on a course to eliminate carbon from the electricity sector by 2030 and achieve 100% clean energy by 2050. We look forward to working with Governor Pritzker and the bill sponsors to get this done this session. Jen Walling, Illinois Environmental Council Executive Director

As he enters his second year in office, Governor Pritzker reminded us how far we’ve already come in helping Illinois right its economic ship. The governor inherited a multibillion dollar budget deficit and a massive backlog of unpaid bills upon taking office, yet he stayed committed to funding state services and public education at every level. The 103,000 members of the Illinois Federation of Teachers agree with the governor that passing a constitutional amendment for a Fair Tax is the answer to fix our state’s structural deficit and set things right by making our tax system more fair and equitable. Dan Montgomery, Illinois Federation of Teachers President

I want to thank Governor Pritzker for offering a straightforward assessment of the state of our state. For the first time in a long time, we come into a legislative session with the opportunity to build on success. Last spring, we worked across the aisle to balance the budget; we enacted reforms backed by the state’s leading business groups that will help small and medium-sized employers grow; we created innovative new job training programs; we fought to rein in the cost of health care and prescription drugs; we took critical steps toward property tax relief; and we began the process of replacing Illinois’ unfair tax system with one that provides relief for the middle class while making millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share. Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan

In his State of the State speech today, Governor Pritzker talked about his desire to reach across the aisle and find common ground to solve the enormous challenges facing Illinois. Republicans in Illinois stand ready to work in good faith with the Governor, but we will not solve the immense challenges we face by pushing the same tax-and-spend policies that created the mess in Illinois. So far, Governor Pritzker’s priorities have been focused on adding to our financial crisis, not solving it. His priorities have made life more expensive for working families in Illinois, not more affordable. And in the midst of a mass exodus of people fleeing our state, Governor Pritzker’s priorities will only serve to speed up our decline as small businesses shutter, property taxes keep rising, and middle class wallets are hit up time and again. Illinois is drowning under a tsunami of legal and illegal public corruption. I urge the Governor to follow through on his promises and act with leadership on substantive ethics reforms and non-partisan legislative redistricting. With three months to go on a Fair Maps Amendment deadline, nothing less than urgent action by the Governor is acceptable. But there is one person who stands in the way of these critical changes. Mike Madigan has slow-walked ethics reform and refuses to support the non-partisan redrawing of legislative maps. Now is the time for Pritzker to show Madigan that the status quo in Springfield must change. I hope the Governor has the courage to do so. Tim Schneider, Illinois Republican Party Chairman