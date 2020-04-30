Local libraries are hoping to document pandemic for future generations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local libraries are looking for public submissions to document reactions on how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Central Illinois residents for future generations.

The Fondulac District Library in East Peoria has a page on its website that allows Tazewell county residents to submit stories or imagines to a COVID-19 virtual community archive.

Submissions can be writing in a journal, recorded voice interviews or memos, photos, videos, written letters, or artwork representing your experience.

The Community Archive site states that submissions should consider daily challenges you face or changes to the world around you caused by the pandemic.

“Consider your emotions, daily challenges, or how your role as a parent, student, educator, employee, or essential worker has changed during the pandemic. What anxieties or frustrations are you facing, and what things are you grateful for? What are you noticing about everyday changes in the world around you?” Fondulac Library COVID-19 Community Archive

The Peoria Public Library Local Historical Collection has also expressed their interest in documenting the reactions of Peoria residents.

Peoria Public Library has not set up a site to take submission yet. Peoria Public Library spokesperson Jennifer Davis said the library’s local historical staff will be collecting and overseeing the Peoria Community Archive.

This week is the American Library Association’s Preservation Week. According to the American Library Association libraries in America are holding about 3 Billion historical items in their archives.

