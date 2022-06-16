PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cooling centers are opening all around Central Illinois to help beat the heat, and Peoria Public Libraries are allowing the public to come to any of their branches to cool off.

“The libraries are open 7 days a week. We have varied hours but most of our locations are open till 8 PM,” said public relations manager Jennifer Davis.

Davis said they encourage people to come and take advantage of their spaces, no matter the weather.

“You can read a book, you can use our WiFi and digital platforms to stream movies. You can also visit one of our great programs,” said Davis.

The library hosts several yearly summer programs, like their summer movie series. “Summer Movies at the Main” is a yearly event at the library, with family moving screenings every Friday at 2:30.

“On Friday, here at the main library, we invite families to bring a blanket, snacks, and get comfy in a large auditorium to watch Clifford the Big Red Dog,” said Davis.

For more information, visit the library’s website.

Click here for more cooling center locations, including hours of library branches.