Local libraries prepare to reopen to the public Feb. 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Library buildings in Peoria and East Peoria will soon be open to patrons once more.

The Fondulac District Library and the Peoria Public Library announced Tuesday the buildings would be open Feb. 1.

In East Peoria, the Fondulac library will be open Monday Wendesday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 12-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Everyone over the age of two will be required to wear a mask, a press release states.

In Peoria, all five branches of the Peoria Public Library will be open. Staff and visitors are required to wear masks upon entering.

At both libraries, study rooms will be closed until further notice.

“Let’s hope we’ve turned a corner with COVID and we’re able to remain open,” said Peoria Public Library Executive Director Randall Yelverton. “As things slowly return to normal, we will too, but, for now, we won’t be opening up our meeting spaces or offering in-person programs. We will, however, extend curbside pickup until 6 p.m. – something we know our many patrons will appreciate this winter.”