PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Lions took advantage of the winter weather at the Peoria Zoo.

The Peoria Zoo Facebook shared pictures of their Keeper Regan building a snowman complete with meat eyes, mouth, and buttons.

credit: Zoo Director Yvonne Strode

credit: Zoo Director Yvonne Strode

credit: Zoo Director Yvonne Strode

credit: Zoo Director Yvonne Strode

Lizzy and Arthur laid waste to the meat-filled snowman in five minutes.

The Peoria Zoo wants locals to remember the zoo is still open at this time.