Local mail carriers taking no days off during Central Illinois’ snowstorm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite frigid temperatures, Peoria mail carriers are still trucking it through the 12 inches of snow.

Tracy Roskamp, a mail carrier in Peoria, said this week’s weather may have slowed USPS workers down a bit, but it’s not stopping them.

“The storm has been pretty challenging, with this much snow it is very hard to get around but we are doing the best we can,” Roskamp said. “We are a little slower but our job is to do the best we can for everybody and do great service for them.”

Roskamp said Central Illinois’ snowstorm Tuesday night into Wednesday hasn’t put a pause on local mail services, although the routes are tougher on workers.

“It is very physically demanding trying to go through a foot of snow from house to house,” Roskamp said.

She said the extra layer of clothing workers wear does help, but she said there are little things residents can do to help ease the burden on those coming door to door.

“The best thing people can do for us is to shovel salt, scrape,” Roskamp said. “Sometimes I have customers who make paths and that is even wonderful when you’re cutting through yards.”

Roskamp said if conditions ever get too bad to the point where workers can’t see, they will make the decision to delay services. But she said so far, Peoria residents have don a good job at clearing the paths for the mail.

“Obviously we’re going to do the best we can, but every little it helps,” Roskamp said.