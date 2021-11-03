Local Marine Corps JROTC receives national honors

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Richwoods High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (MCJROTC) unit earned a top national honor Wednesday.

According to a press release from Peoria Public schools, Richwoods MCJROTC was selected as the Region 1 winner of the 2020-2021 Marine Corps Reserve Association’s designation.

Richwoods MCJROTC earned the designation through its engagement in public affairs, scholastic achievement, and community service.

Over the 2020-2021 school year:

Cadets completed more than 2,500 community service hours

Cadets made 32 public affairs appearances

48 cadets were recognized for advanced scholastic achievement, which represents more than a third of all RHS MCJROTC cadets

Cadets earned $444,000 in college scholarships

80 cadets participated in sports, clubs, and activities beyond MCJROTC

Under the leadership of Sgts. Shawn Martin and Miguel Chavez, Richwoods MCJROTC program has grown from 79 cadets to 187 cadets.

According to the press release, Region 1 is a very competitive region that stretches from the upper Midwest to the Northeast.

More information about Richwoods MCJROTC is available online.