Local Marine Corps League group hosts “Heroes Memorial” disc golf tournament fundraiser

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Marine Corps League Central Illinois Leatherneck Detachment spent Sunday looking to give back to the community and raise money for local organizations.

“This year we’re raising money for Toys for Tots, and a group called “Hooah” who take disabled veterans out hunting and fishing, at no cost to the veteran,” said Marine Corps League member Kevin Keller.

Teams of two paid a $30 entry fee, with trophies and raffle prizes, all donated to the tournament. Keller said community support helped to put the event together.

“I mean our board over here shows all of our organizations that have donated, Logan’s (Roadhouse), Hy-Vee. As you can see behind me all the discs and everything, everything we have here is donated,” said Keller.

Marine Corp League member Christopher Harness, who helped put the event together, said he was happy to also be able to play in the tournament.

“It feels great, we had a better turnout than I was actually expecting us to, it’s fun. I mean that’s the biggest thing, come out here and have fun, we’ve been enjoying ourselves, it’s just a good time,” said Harness.

Keller said he wants the community to know they’re here to help everyone, regardless of military service.

“We don’t want to be seen as just some organization just helping veterans, cause that’s not what it’s about. It’s to help our community, and our veterans, so that’s what we want to do, let everyone know who we are, and that we’re out there for assistance if needed, whether you’re a veteran or not,” said Keller.