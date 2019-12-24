Local Masonic riders group provides food, clothing for homeless

PEORIA, Ill. — Offering all the essentials to those in need right here in Peoria.

The One Five Widows Sons, the Peoria Chapter of an international Masonic Riders Association, handed out meals, clothes and winter necessities for the homeless throughout downtown Peoria on Tuesday.

The groups’ goal is to assist the widows of Master Masons and donate money and time to charity.

“First year, I think we had probably 10 people down here. We ran out of clothes in probably 2 hours. This year we won’t run out. We go down to the Dream Center at the end, and we just leave everything there. They have floors of people that need things, they go through it systematically, whatever’s left, they make sure somebody gets it,” said One Five Widows Sons member Gordon Presley.

Presley says all the items are donated from community members. He adds food was donated from a local food bank.

“All this is locally collected. Midwest Food Bank helped us out with the food. And then some other contributions. A lot of people just heard about it, and then somebody will donate a hundred dollars worth of stuff here,” Presley said.

The group started outside of City Link at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Then moved across the street from the Salvation Army.

Jackets, gloves, socks and a full meal were given out to all who came out Tuesday morning.

The group ended their day at the Peoria Dream Center, where whatever items they had left, were donated to those who stay at the Dream Center.