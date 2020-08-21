Local mattress store owner granted COVID-19 $20,000 grant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Ryan Foster and his wife own Mattress for Less in Peoria. For the last few months, the couple has not been able to pay themselves.

Restrictions rolled out by the Illinois governor forced them to close down, which halted revenue. The owners were not making much money but had to spend money on flooding damage and recovery following a robbery.

Foster said he applied for six relief grants and did not hear back about most. The owners lost hope.

Foster said one day he got a message from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, that changed his life.

He will be receiving a $20,000 dollar business relief grant. The news shocked Foster and he was overwhelmed with joy.

“I was crossing war memorial and university on my bike and then my phone beeped and so then I pulled over into the parking lot and looked and saw that I had the grant and fell off my bike,” he said.

Foster said he is thankful for the grant and will use some of the money to increase inventory.