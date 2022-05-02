PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A judge has allowed the media to intervene in the civil court case against Aaron Rossi, the CEO Of Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories.

As a result, media outlets will be allowed to see all pleadings and attachments related to the case. However, the media cannot intervene in the litigation of the case itself.

Rossi is accused of pushing his former business partner out of Reditus Labs and using company funds for personal gain.

Central to all this is a second amended complaint, which contains financial records Rossi’s lawyers said are confidential trade secrets.

Now, the receiver appointed to oversee Reditus’ finances has 40 days to determine whether parts of the complaint need to be redacted before media access.

Going forward, lawyers will have to file a motion with the judge in order to seal any future pleadings.