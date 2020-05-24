Local metal works company producing face shields with 3D printer

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD)–A local manufacturing company is giving back to health care workers battling the pandemic.

Parker Fabrication, a metal fabricator is printing 3D face shields nurses and doctors wear while battling COVID-19.

So far they have printed dozens of shields and are now helping local healthcare workers in the tri-county area.

The plant’s engineering manager says his wife is a nurse at OSF and they appreciate the masks and saying they are taking advantage of the technology they have at their disposal.

“We are happy to help and do whatever we can. We have a 3D printer and so the fact that we can have that capability, we want to use it to the best of our abilities,” said Jackson Roach.

Roach also says they will keep making as many masks as they can with their printer until needed.