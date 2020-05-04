Local Mexican restaurants prepare for a busy Cinco de Mayo

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cinco de Mayo is the busiest day of the year for local Mexican restaurants.

Jalapenos Metro Bar & Grill on University Street says this year will be no different. People may be celebrating at home, but owner Jose Leon says this day will still be huge for the restaurant.

“Peoria’s been supporting local businesses a lot during this time and I think tomorrow’s not going to be any different. People are going to support their local Mexican restaurant,” said Leon.

On Monday, employees spent hours prepping food, beers, and margaritas for takeout.

“We have full staff working today, a day before, just so we make sure we have everything ready for tomorrow. We don’t want to run out of food, you know, you get one day to do it and you run out of food – it’s like not showing up to the Super Bowl,” said Leon.

Leon hopes people continue to support the local business, especially for Cinco de Mayo.

Jalapenos is taking orders online or by phone.