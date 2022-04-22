PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Academy held its 11th Annual Global Leadership Summit in honor of Earth Day on Friday.

Students from 10 local middle schools were introduced to real-world topics dealing with United Nations Sustainability Development Goals like quality of education and climate change.

Students from the Model United Nations (MUN) Club at Richwoods High School came out to help conduct the conference.

The president of the club, Theresa Bartelme, said it’s important for middle schoolers to understand climate change now.

“That U.N development goal is going to be looked at a lot in the future and these kids are the ones that are going to be developing and getting solutions to these problems,” said Bartelme.

The middle school co-secretary general of the summit, Kamran Jaffer, said the conference has given him a new perspective.

“On top of the importance of Earth Day and protecting our earth, MUN also adds in that importance of protecting humanity through the 16 development goals,” said Jaffer.

A Peoria Academy middle school delegator, Amina Mechkor, said to protect humanity, students need to acknowledge their surroundings.

“They need to understand what is the meaning of Earth Day and why we are preaching [about] the environment, because you could see a drastic change in the climate affecting every single person,” said Mechkor.

Richwood students said any student who aspires to solve global issues should experience MUN Club.