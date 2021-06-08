Local ministry raised money to combat homelessness and food insecurity

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local ministry raised money through a May Community Challenge to combat homelessness and food insecurity in Bloomington.

A group of donors raised $40,000 and challenged community members to match their contributions.

Home Sweet Home Ministries, a non-profit, nondenominational Christian organization, ended up raising a grand total of $99,013.

Matt Burgess, Home Sweet Home Ministries’ Chief Executive Officer said he appreciates everyone’s support to make an impact on the people they serve.

“Our generous donors have ensured that Home Sweet Home Ministries will be able to continue

providing essential services to those facing homelessness and food insecurity in our community.

Thank you for providing hope to those in need,” said Burgess.