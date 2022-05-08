METAMORA. (WMBD) — Some moms took some time to check out cars on their special day at the Hot Rods & Hamburgers in Metamora Sunday.

More than 100 cars were parked at the Metamora square. The car show is organized by the owners of Metamora Motors.

The co-owner, Kelsy Randle, said moms can love cars too.

She said the turnout has been great, and she’s been seeing lots of moms in the crowd. As a mom, herself, Randle said her passion for cars began when she was a little girl.

“I started racing when I was eight, so I got my race car over there, my son who just turned 16 and goes to Metamora high school has his racecar over there. He’s showing it up for all of his buddies, and he is having a great time,” said Randle.

Hot Rods & Hamburgers is held on the first Sunday of every month at Metamora Square.

