Local mother and daughter share COVID-19 vaccine experience

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Margaret Gulley has a fear of needles, but with her daughter by her side, they each were able to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

Gulley, 89, and Totten, 70, were just two of many receiving the vaccine at the OSF Clinic on Knoxville Avenue. Staff said they are giving more than 500 vaccinations a day.

Looking forward to brighter days, the duo said being able to see their grandchildren excites them the most.

“The virus is keeping families away from each other and we want to get this all (done) so we can see our families again and have a life again,” said Totten.

Chief Nursing Officer at OSF Specialty Services, Sarah Overton, said the clinic on Knoxville Avenue is focusing on their older patients first, and the next phase will be 1C.

“We’ve already started identifying those patients and again I think we are going to make the same approach which would be 16-year-olds to 64-year-olds, which is a huge demographic,” said Overton.

Overton says she’s proud that OSF isn’t holding any specific allocations and exhausting every vaccine they receive within a week. More information can be found on its website.