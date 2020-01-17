Local mother thanks emergency responders who saved her son’s life

PEORIA, Ill. — A local woman is thanking the first responders who saved her son’s life one year ago.

Last January, Angie Britch’s son Bailey attempted suicide and had no function in his body.

“I got a phone call and I didn’t know the number so I let it go, second time let it go again, the third time I thought maybe this is something,” Britch said.

“He was declared dead, I have the copy of the police report they gave me and it was marked completed suicide,” said Britch.

However, Bailey survived and is now on the road to recovery.

Friday morning, Britch met the people from Advanced Medical Transport who responded to the call last year and thanked them.

“It’s very meaningful when someone thanks you, it’s not something that happens often,” said Noah Tracy of AMT.

“We were there for the first 10 minutes of it and we got him to where he needed to be and get the care that he needed,” said Dakota Zimmerman.

Bailey can now move both his arms and legs, which left AMT surprised.

“To see him on the call to where he’s at now is amazing progress,” said Noah Tracy of the AMT. “Being able to progress from where he was at is just powerful to see.”

Bailey and his mom want others who are depressed or suffer from other mental illnesses to know that there are people out there who love and care about them.

“Don’t give up, believe them,” Britch said.

Britch set up a GoFundMe to help take financial burdens off of the family. Those interested in learning more about Angie and Bailey’s story or to donate to the GoFundMe can click here.

If you or someone you know are thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.