Local moving company helps people dispose of old paint, raises money for Center for Prevention of Abuse

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Men and a Truck helped Peorians safely get rid of their extra paint, donating the proceeds to the Center for Prevention of Abuse at their Pitch Your Paint event on Saturday.

The season’s first event came back Saturday, May 15, charging individuals by the gallon to dump their paint, donating 10 percent of the profit to CFPA. The goal for Two Men and a Truck is to raise 2,000 dollars.

Staff says Peoria doesn’t have a facility to dispose of paint properly, and Peorians can’t use the one in Bloomington. They say this event helps people declutter in time for spring while supporting a community organization.

If you missed the event but would still like to drop off paint, organizers said they hope to host another event soon.